House approves of edible medical marijuana

By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State House has approved one type of edible for medical marijuana patients.

Lawmakers say edible cannabis products were included in the original legislation, but were later thrown out.

Supporters of the bill say it doesn’t make sense to pass bills disincentivizing smoking cigarettes, but not give medical marijuana patients more options.

“We’d be losing an opportunity to keep people from smoking a substance by providing it by another normal, less unhealthy means,” said Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck.

Some law enforcement officers have come forward saying adding edibles to the market could make their job more difficult.

