Grand Forks fire causes an estimated $50,000 in damages
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One homeowner has extensive damage to their garage following a fire in the Northern Valley.
At around 2:05 a.m. on Thursday morning (Feb. 18), the Grand Forks Fire Department got a call of a structure fire on the 5600 block of E. Prairiewood Dr.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming out of a two-story home. The fire was coming from the attached garage where it was contained and put out.
The damage is estimated to be around $50,000.
No one inside the home at the time of the fire was hurt.
