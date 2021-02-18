Grand Forks fire causes an estimated $50,000 in damages

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One homeowner has extensive damage to their garage following a fire in the Northern Valley.

At around 2:05 a.m. on Thursday morning (Feb. 18), the Grand Forks Fire Department got a call of a structure fire on the 5600 block of E. Prairiewood Dr.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming out of a two-story home. The fire was coming from the attached garage where it was contained and put out.

The damage is estimated to be around $50,000.

No one inside the home at the time of the fire was hurt.

