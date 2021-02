RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) -- The North Dakota fire marshal is looking into a fire that destroyed a large shop in the southern valley.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3, in Christine which is in Richland County. The sheriff’s office says a 30 by 50 feet shop went up in flames, but there’s no cause determined yet.

No one was hurt.

