Fargo Police need your help searching for suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police need your help identifying two suspects involved in two different cases they are investigating.

The first is the person listed below.

They are suspected of felony theft.

If you have seen this person or know of their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Fargo PD.

Text Fargo PD and your tip to 847411, reference number ICR 21-10231.

Fargo Suspect wanted (Fargo Police)

The other is the person pictured below.

They are suspected of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

You can text Fargo Police and use reference number ICR 21-7112

Fargo Suspect wanted (Fargo Polie)

