Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Dystynee Avery last April has withdrawn his guilty plea and has asked to take the case to trial.

In what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon, 27-year-old Ethan Broad and his attorney’s told a Clay County judge that Broad had changed his mind. Broad pled guilty in January to second-degree intentional murder and admitted to stabbing Avery in the throat with a knife, hitting her over the head with a pipe and bringing her body to his garage. Court documents say in the garage, Broad then dismembered her body and threw it in the trash. Avery’s body was recovered from the Clay County Landfill in late April after a two-day search.

A motion to withdraw Broad’s plea had not been filed with the court prior to the 3 p.m. hearing, making it the first time Avery’s family and the prosecution had heard of Broad’s change of heart. Clay County Attorney Pam Foss objected the motion and asked to proceed with the sentencing. However, Judge Tammy Merkins agreed to delay the hearing until next late next month.

Judge Merkins asked Broad’s defense team to file a motion between now and March 31, where either a motion hearing will be held or Broad’s new sentencing hearing will take place.

Dystynee’s family tells Valley News Live they are disappointed and angry, and call Broad’s latest actions the ‘farthest thing possible from justice for Dystynee.’

