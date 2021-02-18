Advertisement

Clay County police chase reaches 100 mph, driver caught in ditch

Braden Muck was arrested following a police chase in Clay County, MN.
Braden Muck was arrested following a police chase in Clay County, MN.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR KRAGNES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail following a high-speed police chase where stop sticks had to be used and it all ended in the ditch.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Dept. says it started around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 along 15th St. NW near Kragnes when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle, but it took off.

The vehicle cruised down Co. Rd. 26 reaching speeds of 100 mph, forcing deputies to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle. The chase finally ended when the car got stuck in a ditch.

Authorities then arrested the driver, 19-year-old Braden Muck from Fargo, for fleeing police and underage drinking and driving.

The passenger, 20-year-old Gustavo Garcia-Anguiano from Fargo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Norman County, MN. His mugshot was not available.

Kragnes is a small town just north of Moorhead.

