19-0 Central Cass Girls team preparing for Tournament Play

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the Region Championship Tournaments for Class B Basketball set to start at the end of the week, one local team won’t be playing in round one. The Central Cass Girls have earned a first-round bye thanks to their undefeated regular season. The Squirrels have been rolling this year as they sit at a perfect 19-0.

“The girls have bought in so well and have taken everything and ran with it.” said Head Coach Jay Bachman, “We’re excited to get to the end of the season and tournament time and keep going, not think that the seasons over or that we’re complete. We want to finish what we started.”

“We didn’t think we were going to come in and be undefeated.” added Junior Forward Jaylin Cotton, “So, now that we are we know what we’re capable of. We know how to do it, and when we do it well it’s pretty fun.”

The Squirrels have been impressive this year to say the least, through their 19 wins they have put up some unbelievable scores, including 61-19, 55-18, 77-21, and 71-17 victories. Contrary to what you normally see at the high school level, the team told us that the reason for their dominance is actually their absence of one star player.

“We don’t really have one girl that necessarily sticks out and is our leading scorer a lot.” explained Junior Guard Rylie Holzer, “We all chip in and that’s how we’re going to end up being so successful.”

“Putting the team first has been amazing.” Coach Bachman said of his team, “That’s hard for anyone to do no matter how old you are, and the girls have done an amazing job at that.”

This is a young group who only have one senior on the roster, meaning that this team could stay at this level for a long time.

“Last year I was the only junior, so I knew what to expect this year.” said lone Senior Jennifer Tallackson, “There’s no one else I’d rather play with than this team. They’re kind of my family.”

Central Cass will have one more contest while the rest of the teams in their region are opening tournament play. They play Thompson on February 18th before their quarterfinal matchup on Monday.

“Having a more difficult game than we’ve had for a while will be very good for us.” said Cotton, “We can’t just walk through them. We have to play to our best ability, so it will be good for us.”

“We would love the chance to get back to the state tournament, but we’re going to take it one game at a time. We aren’t going to overlook anybody.” Coach Bachman concluded.

The lower seeded teams in Region 1 will open tournament play on the 18th, Central Cass will play the winner between Hankinson and Tri-State in the Quarterfinals on the 22nd.

