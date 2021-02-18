134 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 134 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,435 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 32 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.61 percent.

There are now 836 active cases in North Dakota, with 31 patients hospitalized.

