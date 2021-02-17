Advertisement

City of West Fargo extends New Mask Strategy to Monday, May 3
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

West Fargo’s New Mask Strategy has been extended to May 3rd.

The strategy expired on Feb. 15th., so commissioners re-addressed the issue at their meeting this week.

Commissioners say the strategy strongly encourages the public to continue to wear a mask when unable to keep 6 feet of distance between others.

“This a strong encouragement to the public to continue to protect themselves and others from spreading the virus,” said Commission President Bernie Dardis.

The strategy also aligns the City of West Fargo’s capacity recommendations with the current North Dakota Smart Restart plan. Under the revised state plan and City strategy, businesses are strongly encouraged to establish a limit on the number of occupants allowed inside to 65% of capacity with a cap of 200 people. Businesses are also encouraged to implement social distancing practices and require all occupants wear face masks.

There is no penalty for not following the New Mask Strategy in West Fargo.

The New Mask Strategy will be revisited at the May 3, 2021, commission meeting.

