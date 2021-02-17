Voice of the Bison on TV says he is battling colon cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The play-by-play announcer for Bison Football on TV is battling colon cancer.

Brian Shawn made the announcement on his social media platforms on Tuesday.

Shawn says he was diagnosed in late January with colon cancer. He says doctors found a large cancerous tumor after a screening.

In his Facebook post he says, “after further testing & consultation with doctors, we made the decision to have surgery last Wednesday & get 70% of my colon removed. I have spent the past six days recovering in the hospital & was discharged today. I’m feeling good but it has been a challenging week.”

He will not be in the broadcast booth for the Bison Spring Opener this weekend. He says he plans to recover at home for the remainder of the month.

Former Bison and NFL football player Kyle Emanuel will fill in for Shawn during the broadcast of the Bison Football game.

Shawn says the care he has received from the doctors, nurses and staff at Sanford Health & the Roger Maris Cancer Center has been tremendous.

He added that, “my wife Jessica & daughter Amelia both give me all the motivation in the world to do everything possible to beat this. They have been right there with me every step. I have way to much to live for to let this stop me so I won’t let it. I will get past this & be just fine.”

Brian Shawn’s Facebook post:

Hey all, some life news: I will be out of the broadcasting booth this coming weekend & for the next couple of weeks.

On January 29th, I was diagnosed with colon cancer as doctors found a large cancerous tumor after a screening. It needed immediate attention.

After further testing & consultation with doctors, we made the decision to have surgery last Wednesday & get 70% of my colon removed. I have spent the past six days recovering in the hospital & was discharged today. I’m feeling good but it has been a challenging week.

I will continue to recover and build up my strength again at home for the remainder of the month.

The reason I decided to get screened for colon cancer is because I underwent genetic testing through Sanford Health. The tests revealed I have something called Lynch Syndrome.

This is a hereditary condition in my family that increases my risk for colon cancer significantly. It was highly recommended I get screened ASAP, which I did. Although I only had some mild abdominal discomfort from time to time, I felt totally fine.

Things moved pretty fast but I am extremely fortunate I found out when I did. There will likely be some chemotherapy in my future as well but doctors are very confident I will be fully cured of this. I will get annual screenings the rest of my life to stay on top of it.

Thanks so much to our circle of friends & to our colleagues at Midco, KVLY/KFYR, NDSU Athletics & WEX that have given my wife and I tremendous prayers/support as we go through this process.

And praise to God who continues to watch over me & my family!

The care we have received from the doctors, nurses and staff at Sanford Health & the Roger Maris Cancer Center has been tremendous. We cannot thank them enough helping us navigate through this process.

I highly recommend to everyone:

1) pay attention to your body.

2) get genetic testing done and look into your family history to make sure you are prepared for any health issues in the future. Many diseases like cancer can be dealt with if caught early. Don’t blow it off!

My wife Jessica & daughter Amelia both give me all the motivation in the world to do everything possible to beat this. They have been right there with me every step. I have way to much to live for to let this stop me so I won’t let it. I will get past this & be just fine.

I am bummed to miss the NDSU/SDSU basketball series this weekend & the football opener vs. Youngstown St. but I am hopeful to be back sometime next month doing what I love! Be good to each other, thank you and God Bless!

