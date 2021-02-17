Two teens reported missing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department was provided with updated physical descriptions for Randall Bushey. Randall is 170 lbs and has red hair.

ORIGINAL: The Fargo Police Department needs your help finding two runaway teens.

Carter Holtz and Randall Bushey were last seen at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, located at 7151 15th St. S. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.

Holtz is 16 years old and described as 5′5″, 144 lbs, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray sweatshirt, gray pants, black hat and black glasses.

Bushey is also 16 years old and described as 5′2″, 134 lbs, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red coat, gray sweatshirts, gray pants and a dark blue hat.

If you know where they are, call the police or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

