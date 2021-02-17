To extend or not to extend: Fargo’s mask mandate to expire this week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo’s mask mandate is set to expire this Thursday, and city leaders now say they expect to have a special meeting on Feb. 17 to decide if the mandate should stay or go.

“It shouldn’t be on a private business to decide on health and safety during a pandemic!” Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued said.

Morken says it’s been night and day since Fargo put a mask mandate in place back in mid-October.

“It made our life feel a lot safer and easier, even though we always had that policy in place. Also, we saw an increase in customer traffic when it started, and our shop started to do better! People blatantly said they were coming out more because there was a mandate in town and they felt more comfortable to shop,” Morken said.

She says since the mandate went into effect, unsettling shopper situations have gone from a daily occurrence to hardly at all. Morken also says pre-pandemic, she had only ever trespassed two customers, but she says since May 2020, they’ve trespassed at least six, with most of them due to not following mask rules.

“We’ve been called communists; we’ve been spit on. It’s been an interesting time. I don’t want to put our crew’s safety at risk, or our shoppers safety either,” Morken said. “We exist to inspire creativity and connect people with local makers, not to have to constantly remind and ask you to put a mask on, and then trespass you if you refuse to follow our business policy or a mandate.”

While many other downtown businesses and those in the community say they couldn’t agree more with Morken, several others, like Cassy Wynne, say they’re hoping for the opposite outcome.

“I want it to end. I mean, we’ve been wearing them for too long now. I have asthma so it’s kind of hard to wear them. It’s hard to breathe,” Wynne said.

Wynne says she would still respect a store’s policy if they required masks, but says giving people the option to choose is most important.

“I just would like to go into stores and feel free with our freedom to not have to wear these masks no more,” Wynne said.

Morken says if the mandate does expire come Thursday, Unglued’s mask policy will stay.

However, she says if the mandate is extended, it should have another set end-date, as she feels it’s important to continue to re-evaluate as science continues to evolve and vaccines keep rolling out.

