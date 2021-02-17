Senate bill would allow 2020 apprentice hunters another chance

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are discussing a bill that would allow 2020 apprentice hunter licenses to carry over to an additional year.

An apprentice license allows someone to hunt without a hunter safety class if they go with a certified adult. It’s normally only available one year per person. Hunters safety classes were interrupted by the pandemic last year and more than fifteen hundred people took advantage of the program.

“We’ve seen our hunter education participation really drop off dramatically in 2020... If you had an apprentice license in 2020 you can actually have another one sometime in the course of your lifetime. It can be in 2021, it can be somewhere beyond,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand.

The bill passed the House and now goes to the Senate.

An apprentice license allows someone to hunt small game and deer, but you must stay within sight of a certified adult hunter.

