Sanford’s Vice President discussed COVID-19 variant strain detected in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health says the COVID-19 variant strain first detected in the United Kingdom has made its way to North Dakota.

Sanford’s Vice President and Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin says that the new variant does concern him but it is an expected discovery.

Dr. Griffin says it is normal to see mutation cause other variants.

Dr. Griffin also says that the COVID vaccine will help protect against it.

As the power outages continue across North Dakota, Sanford is prepared.

The hospital has storage freezers with two backup power sources.

The main bulk of the vaccine is secured.

Dr. Griffin says the only way they would push back appointments is if they see a delay.

As of this week, there are zero vaccines coming from North Dakota and an allotment of 975 coming for the Moorhead, Minnesota side.

Dr. Griffin says they have the capability to conduct over 1,000 vaccines a day but the vaccine continues to be limited.

As of right now, 12 out of 25 beds in the COVID bed unit are filled.

This unit can fit up to 70 patients.

