FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our AG experts discuss the weather-related energy crisis and the affect on AG, producers and inflation.

Dr. David Kohl represents AgriVisions, LLC

Lynn Paulson represents Bell Bank as the Sr. VP of Agribusiness Development

