Rapid antigen screening events to be offered in Horace

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four rapid antigen screening events will be offered in Horace.

It’ll take place on March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Fire Hall and Event Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and children can be screened if accompanied by a legal guardian.

The test is less invasive than a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test in that it uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril. Those who attend will be able to receive their test results within 15 minutes through a text.

If you’re interested in being screened, click here for faster registration.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.