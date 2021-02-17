Advertisement

Rapid antigen screening events to be offered in Horace

Coronations testing graphic.
Coronations testing graphic.(Associated Press)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four rapid antigen screening events will be offered in Horace.

It’ll take place on March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Fire Hall and Event Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and children can be screened if accompanied by a legal guardian.

The test is less invasive than a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test in that it uses a nasal swab to collect a sample from the lower part of the nostril. Those who attend will be able to receive their test results within 15 minutes through a text.

If you’re interested in being screened, click here for faster registration.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
UPDATE: City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts
21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Homicide charges filed after fatal crash
Stoa mugshot
Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter
Man killed in Texas County crash
ND man killed in car-pedestrian crash
Samuel Mittleider, 23
Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel

Latest News

Sanford’s Vice President discussed COVID-19 variant strain detected in North Dakota
Coronavirus
123 new Covid cases, 0 deaths reported in North Dakota
This photo, taken by a neighbor, shows the damage to the home. It was ruled a total loss.
7-year-old boy and his grandmother injured in Sargent County house fire
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MN Gov. hoping to bring all students back to class by March