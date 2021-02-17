Portable fish house stolen off MN lake

HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s office is searching for a portable fish house stolen off a lake.

The sheriff’s dept. says it was stolen off of Long Lake in the southern end of the county sometime between Feb. 10-17.

The fish house in question is a EVO 2IT Crossover Flip/Hub House (pictured above) and it also had numerous items in it.

If you have any information on this, call Hubbard County authorities at 218-732-3331.

