Advertisement

Portable fish house stolen off MN lake

Authorities in Hubbard County are searching for this stolen fish house and the items inside it.
Authorities in Hubbard County are searching for this stolen fish house and the items inside it.(Hubbard County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s office is searching for a portable fish house stolen off a lake.

The sheriff’s dept. says it was stolen off of Long Lake in the southern end of the county sometime between Feb. 10-17.

The fish house in question is a EVO 2IT Crossover Flip/Hub House (pictured above) and it also had numerous items in it.

If you have any information on this, call Hubbard County authorities at 218-732-3331.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
UPDATE: City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts
21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Homicide charges filed after fatal crash
Stoa mugshot
Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter
Man killed in Texas County crash
ND man killed in car-pedestrian crash
Samuel Mittleider, 23
Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel

Latest News

City of West Fargo extends New Mask Strategy to Monday, May 3
West Fargo extends “New Mask Strategy”
Brian Shawn
Voice of the Bison on TV says he is battling colon cancer
"Don't get complacent": A warning as vaccine goalpost moves
MN to pass one millionth COVID vaccine milestone
Weather - Valley Today - February 17
Weather - Valley Today - February 17