Moorhead Public Service monitoring power levels for next 48 hours

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People in Moorhead will need to be prepared for potential rolling blackouts for at least the next 48 hours.

The city posted on Facebook saying they need to monitor the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Energy Alert Situation. SPP has implemented four different levels for alerts going from lowest (1) to highest (4). As of this writing, SPP is in level 2. The city says at level 3, they will do rolling blackouts every half hour.

Moorhead Public Service says the likelihood of entering level 3 on Wednesday, Feb. 17 is unlikely, but not impossible. The city hopes to give as much advance notice if the blackouts have to start again.

