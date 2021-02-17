Moorhead High Schoolers to Return to In-Person Learning March 8

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High School students within Moorhead Area Public Schools will transition to in-person learning, five days a week, beginning March 8th.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak sent communication out to staff and parents saying this will happen in a phased approach due to Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) transition guidelines.

Wednesday, Feb. 24--Grades 9-12 asynchronous student learning day, MHS staff transition day.

Thursday, Feb. 25--Grade 9 starts in-person learning four days a week. Grades 10-12 remain in hybrid learning.

Wednesday, March 3--Grades 9-12 asynchronous student learning day, MHS staff transition day.

Monday, March 8--Grades 9-12 return to in-person learning five days a week.

Pre-K through 8th graders are already learning in-person. Superintendent Lunak says all Moorhead High School staff have been given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Earlier today, the Governor of Minnesota updated the Safe Learning Plan, saying he hopes to have all students back in-person by March 8. You can read that story here.

