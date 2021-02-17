MN to pass one millionth COVID vaccine milestone
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is expected to pass a milestone this week by administering its 1 millionth dose of the
Coronavirus vaccine. Governor Tim Walz plans to lay out a strategy today (February 17th) to bring more middle and high school
students back into the classroom. State Health Officials are reviewing new guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control which say
in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing, and other strategies.
