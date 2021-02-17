MN to pass one millionth COVID vaccine milestone

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is expected to pass a milestone this week by administering its 1 millionth dose of the

Coronavirus vaccine. Governor Tim Walz plans to lay out a strategy today (February 17th) to bring more middle and high school

students back into the classroom. State Health Officials are reviewing new guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control which say

in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing, and other strategies.

