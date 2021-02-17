Advertisement

MN Gov. hoping to bring all students back to class by March

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Governor of Minnesota is updating the Safe Learning Plan and hopes to have all students back in-person by March 8.

A release from the governor’s office says starting on Feb. 22, all middle and high school students will be able to return to the classroom for hybrid or in-person learning. The governor hopes all schools can offer some form of in-person learning by March 8.

“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom,” Governor Tim Walz says. “We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic.”

All this comes as the state is working to vaccinate Minnesotans, with more than 695,000 getting the shot as of this writing. In the state, nearly 25 percent of teachers are vaccinated and 40 percent of senior are vaccinated.

The press release goes on to say educators will have access to more than 18,000 vaccine doses by the week of Feb. 22.

The governor’s office says the positivity rate is below five percent and hospitalizations are steadily going down for COVID, a positive sign in the fight against the pandemic.

