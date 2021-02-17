Mask mandate extended in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Fargo City Commissioners voted 3-1 to extend Fargo’s mask mandate until March 22.

The Fargo Cass Board of Health asked commissioners to extend the mandate, which went into effect in mid-October, stating masks help kids stay in school and keep teachers safe, as most are still not vaccinated.

A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 was also brought up as a concern, as at least two cases have recently been discovered in North Dakota.

In surveys, Commissioner Arlette Preston said 75% of Fargo businesses support a mask mandate for the next one to four months.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig, who was not wearing a mask at the meeting, voted against the extension, and instead made a motion to require two masks. Gehrig stated if the city was going to follow science, two masks were essential. The motion did not go forward.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski stated while mask compliance checks take up a lot of resources for his department, they don’t see a lot of issues with it.

The city’s mask mandate will be re-evaluated at the next commission meeting in March.

