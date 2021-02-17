Advertisement

Investigation into former teacher continues

Ron Thompson
Ron Thompson(WFPS)
By Mike Morken
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say the investigation continues into a former West Fargo school teacher, who suddenly resigned his position more than two weeks ago. Authorities say, at this point, no charges have been filed against Ron Thompson. A search warrant was served on his property February 2nd, which was the same day that he turned in a letter of resignation. Thompson was a teacher at West Fargo and Sheyenne High Schools, where he taught in the Career and Technology Ed Department. Police say the case is not tied to his position or students.

