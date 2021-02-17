Investigation into former teacher continues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say the investigation continues into a former West Fargo school teacher, who suddenly resigned his position more than two weeks ago. Authorities say, at this point, no charges have been filed against Ron Thompson. A search warrant was served on his property February 2nd, which was the same day that he turned in a letter of resignation. Thompson was a teacher at West Fargo and Sheyenne High Schools, where he taught in the Career and Technology Ed Department. Police say the case is not tied to his position or students.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.