Advertisement

Grand Forks man accused of raping two young boys

Sex Crimes
Sex Crimes(WITN)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man has been charged after a mother found inappropriate messages from him on her child’s phone.

30-year-old Nathan Belgarde is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, gross sexual imposition and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

Court documents say officers were alerted by a woman in Sept. 2020 who stated she found sexually explicit messages from Belgarde on her 12-year-old son’s phone.

On Sept. 30, documents say text messages between the two indicate Belgarde performed oral sex on the male victim multiple times, and raped the young child.

In Oct. 2020, another 12-year-old male victim came forward and disclosed Belgarde had performed other sexual acts on him as well.

As of 2:45, a mugshot of Belgarde was not yet available. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
UPDATE: City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts
21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Homicide charges filed after fatal crash
Stoa mugshot
Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter
Samuel Mittleider, 23
Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel
Power outage graphic
Possibility of power outages continuing throughout North Dakota, Minnesota

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
Mr. Food - Baked Spaghetti Cake - February 17
Mr. Food - Baked Spaghetti Cake - February 17
News - Noon News February 17 - Part 2
News - Noon News February 17 - Part 2
Mask Mandate
Mask mandate extended in Fargo