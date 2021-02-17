Grand Forks man accused of raping two young boys

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man has been charged after a mother found inappropriate messages from him on her child’s phone.

30-year-old Nathan Belgarde is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, gross sexual imposition and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

Court documents say officers were alerted by a woman in Sept. 2020 who stated she found sexually explicit messages from Belgarde on her 12-year-old son’s phone.

On Sept. 30, documents say text messages between the two indicate Belgarde performed oral sex on the male victim multiple times, and raped the young child.

In Oct. 2020, another 12-year-old male victim came forward and disclosed Belgarde had performed other sexual acts on him as well.

As of 2:45, a mugshot of Belgarde was not yet available. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

