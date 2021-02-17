Advertisement

First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota

(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health says the COVID-19 variant strain first detected in the United Kingdom has made its way to North Dakota.

The Department of Health say the variant was identified by genomic sequencing in two individuals in North Dakota. Both cases were identified by the NDDoH Public Health Laboratory.

The results were confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 16th. One person had recently returned from domestic travel before becoming ill and the second individual was a close contact of the first.

One additional case is suspected to be the UK variant and is currently under investigation.

Preliminary studies have indicated the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use are effective against the UK variant strain.

This variant strain of the virus was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020 and has been found in numerous countries around the world, including the United States. To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,173 cases from 41 states. For more information, see CDC: New COVID-19 Variants.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
UPDATE: City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts
21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Homicide charges filed after fatal crash
Stoa mugshot
Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter
Man killed in Texas County crash
ND man killed in car-pedestrian crash
Samuel Mittleider, 23
Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel

Latest News

Sanford’s Vice President discussed COVID-19 variant strain detected in North Dakota
Coronavirus
123 new Covid cases, 0 deaths reported in North Dakota
This photo, taken by a neighbor, shows the damage to the home. It was ruled a total loss.
7-year-old boy and his grandmother injured in Sargent County house fire
Coronations testing graphic.
Rapid antigen screening events to be offered in Horace
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MN Gov. hoping to bring all students back to class by March