First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health says the COVID-19 variant strain first detected in the United Kingdom has made its way to North Dakota.

The Department of Health say the variant was identified by genomic sequencing in two individuals in North Dakota. Both cases were identified by the NDDoH Public Health Laboratory.

The results were confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 16th. One person had recently returned from domestic travel before becoming ill and the second individual was a close contact of the first.

One additional case is suspected to be the UK variant and is currently under investigation.

Preliminary studies have indicated the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use are effective against the UK variant strain.

This variant strain of the virus was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020 and has been found in numerous countries around the world, including the United States. To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,173 cases from 41 states. For more information, see CDC: New COVID-19 Variants.

