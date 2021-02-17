Advertisement

Do Blackouts Signal A Need For More Coal And Electric?

By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As blackouts roll across the world due to inclement weather, questions arise about the feasibility of the climate change agenda proposed by the Biden Administration. The strategy, which relies more heavily on wind and solar power, is not standing up to winter weather is other countries begging the question, is the US to take on an aggressive alternative energy strategy?

Live at 2:30 - Eugene Graner

Eugene Graner will address the rolling blackouts and weather in how it will impact markets.

Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

