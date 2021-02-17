Caught on camera: South Fargo neighbors warning of garage, car prowler

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo neighborhood is warning of a man they caught on camera trying to break into someone’s vehicle and another person’s garage.

It all happened Monday night just before 11 in the Cobblestone Court area, which is just off of 17th Ave. S.W.

While it seems like it would be a pretty quiet street, Jewel says there’s been a string of suspicious activity on her block the last 18 months, and is the reason she got an alarm system and cameras.

“Although, when I saw this I thought, ‘Maybe I’d be better not knowing!’” Jewel said.

She says she checks her cameras every morning, but wasn’t expecting what popped up on her feed on Tuesday.

“Pretty shocked when I see this dude trying to open my garage door!” Jewel said.

Jewel’s next door neighbor caught who appears to be the same man trying to break into another neighbor’s car just minutes before making his way to Jewel’s home.

“I just really felt annoyed. I mean, come on people! Get a job! There are jobs out there. Get one!” she said.

Fargo Police say these are two perfect examples of the value of locking up your belongings and the importance of calling officers, even when the suspects don’t get in, as reports help keep track of where criminal activity is happening and could help break another case.

Fargo Police say while a report was made, the case is inactive until there’s further developments or the suspect is identified. If you have any information on this case, you can call the tip line at 701-241-5777

