Advertisement

7-year-old boy and his grandmother injured in Sargent County house fire

The fire broke out at about 9:30 a.m. on February 14th in Gwinner.
This photo, taken by a neighbor, shows the damage to the home. It was ruled a total loss.
This photo, taken by a neighbor, shows the damage to the home. It was ruled a total loss.(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 7-year-old boy is recovering from severe burns in a St. Paul hospital after a house fire in the southern valley.

Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says the fire broke out at about 9:30 a.m. on February 14th in Gwinner.

A 7-year-old boy suffered second and third degree burns and is now recovering in the burn unit of a St. Paul hospital. Sheriff Paeper says he’ll be okay, but his injuries are serious and will take some time to recover.

The boy’s grandmother suffered from burns and frostbite on her feet. She was treated at a local medical facility.

The initial investigation shows the fire started from a space heater in the mobile home’s living room.

It apparently took firefighters hours to battle the blaze. A neighbor told Valley News Live the home was still on fire at around noon.

Several pets died in the fire, including an iguana, and the home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
UPDATE: City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts
21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Homicide charges filed after fatal crash
Stoa mugshot
Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter
Man killed in Texas County crash
ND man killed in car-pedestrian crash
Samuel Mittleider, 23
Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel

Latest News

Sanford’s Vice President discussed COVID-19 variant strain detected in North Dakota
Coronavirus
123 new Covid cases, 0 deaths reported in North Dakota
Coronations testing graphic.
Rapid antigen screening events to be offered in Horace
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MN Gov. hoping to bring all students back to class by March