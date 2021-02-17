7-year-old boy and his grandmother injured in Sargent County house fire

GWINNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 7-year-old boy is recovering from severe burns in a St. Paul hospital after a house fire in the southern valley.

Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says the fire broke out at about 9:30 a.m. on February 14th in Gwinner.

A 7-year-old boy suffered second and third degree burns and is now recovering in the burn unit of a St. Paul hospital. Sheriff Paeper says he’ll be okay, but his injuries are serious and will take some time to recover.

The boy’s grandmother suffered from burns and frostbite on her feet. She was treated at a local medical facility.

The initial investigation shows the fire started from a space heater in the mobile home’s living room.

It apparently took firefighters hours to battle the blaze. A neighbor told Valley News Live the home was still on fire at around noon.

Several pets died in the fire, including an iguana, and the home is considered a total loss.

