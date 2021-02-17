Advertisement

123 new Covid cases, 0 deaths reported in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 123 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,431 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 32 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.25 percent.

There are now 797 active cases in North Dakota, with 43 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
UPDATE: City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts
21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Homicide charges filed after fatal crash
Stoa mugshot
Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter
Samuel Mittleider, 23
Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel
Man killed in Texas County crash
ND man killed in car-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Fargo City Commission Meeting 12/14
Watch Live at 12:30PM - Special City Commission Meeting
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
783 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in Minnesota
Sanford’s Vice President discussed COVID-19 variant strain detected in North Dakota