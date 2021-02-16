RRVF announces another rock band for summer lineup

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Red River Valley Fair has announced the opening night grandstand headliner for this summer.

Skillet will open the grandstand stage on Friday, July 9th.

Tickets go on sale for Skillet on Friday, February 26 at 9 am.

Tickets are $25 and will include your gate admission to the fair.

Tickets will be available for purchase at redrivervalleyfair.com.

The 2021 Red River Valley Fair will be July 9 – 18 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.