Reports of shots fired in South Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say that reports of shots fired in a South Moorhead neighborhood are unconfirmed.

They got a call around 4:30 a.m. to the 400 block of 17th street south. Several officers checked the area, but could not find any

evidence of a crime. They tell Valley News Live that a similar call from the same area had come in about an hour earlier, and again,

police did not find any proof of any guns being fired.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.