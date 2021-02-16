Advertisement

Reports of shots fired in South Moorhead

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say that reports of shots fired in a South Moorhead neighborhood are unconfirmed.

They got a call around 4:30 a.m. to the 400 block of 17th street south. Several officers checked the area, but could not find any

evidence of a crime. They tell Valley News Live that a similar call from the same area had come in about an hour earlier, and again,

police did not find any proof of any guns being fired.

