Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An assistant track and cross country coach for Oak Grove has been charged for sex crimes against children.

33-year-old Daniel Stoa has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a minor.

Newly filed court documents say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Twitter on Jan. 19 after two photos were uploaded on its servers by the user @youthfulspirit4. One of the photos was of a female child between the ages of three and five in a sexually explicit position, documents say. The other photo was of a clothed juvenile posing in a provocative manner, which is not illegal, but documents say the photo would be classified as child erotica.

Investigators later found other images within the user’s Twitter messages, including both an image and video of an adult male raping young girls.

While the Twitter account has been suspended, replies to the photos and posts once shared on @youthfulspirit’s account are still public. One user wrote in response to an explicit photo Stoa uploaded around Jan. 16 which reads, ‘Gorgeous,’ while another wrote, ‘Great a** on her.’

On Feb. 12, documents say a search warrant was executed at Stoa’s home and arrested him. Stoa admitted to being the account owner of the Twitter page and admitted to sharing an image of child sexual abuse, as well as engaging in a sexually explicit chat on Twitter regarding sexual acts with children.

Stoa will be seen again in court on March 18.

Valley News Live reached out to Oak Grove Lutheran School for a comment. Here is the statement provided by President Michael Slette:

Oak Grove Lutheran School has been made aware of charges filed against Daniel Stoa who has worked most recently as an assistant coach with the Shanley/Oak Grove/Park Christian co-op cross country teams and Oak Grove’s track teams and has served as a volunteer statistician. The school will cooperate fully with all investigations conducted by the authorities, should the need arise. At this time, the investigation does not indicate any connection to our students or school. Mr. Stoa has been relieved of his duties and barred from school premises. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the school has no further comment.

