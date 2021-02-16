ND man killed in car-pedestrian crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is dead after being hit by a car while picking up items that had blown out

of the back of his pickup. It happened yesterday around 6 p.m. near Watford City in Mckenzie County. The Highway Patrol says

the victim had parked on the side of the highway, and was picking up belongings that were scattered on the road, when he was

hit by a pickup. Troopers are not yet releasing the name of the victim, but do say he’s a 66-year-old from Watford City. The

Highway Patrol is investigating possible charges against the other driver who’s a 40-year-old man from Dickinson.

