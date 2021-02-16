Mother of man killed in weekend crash speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 21-year-old Fargo man is being remembered tonight after police say he was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

It happened at the intersection of Great Northern Dr. and 18th St. N. just after one early Saturday morning when officers found a badly damaged vehicle and Isaiah Johnson, a Fargo South graduate, lying on the ground nearby.

Police say the driver fled the scene and believe alcohol played a factor. The driver of the crash has not been named or formally charged.

“I just want them to remember him with that smile. That radiant, beaming smile. He always had it,” Becky Johnson, Isaiah’s mother said.

A pile of her son’s shoes at the front door used to be a thorn in Johnson’s side, but now she looks at it and laughs and calls it ‘a light in her darkness.’

“Best kid any parent could ask for. I didn’t deserve to have a kid like him,” Johnson said.

Just 21, Isaiah was working odd jobs and still trying to figure life out.

“But now he’s not ever going to get that chance,” Johnson said.

A 4 a.m. call woke Johnson up Saturday morning as both medical staff and Fargo Police urged her to get to the hospital as fast as she could.

“When the neurosurgeon came out, he wasn’t ok and he wasn’t going to be ok,” she said.

Isaiah was driving with a friend when a crash threw him out of the passenger seat and caused multiple serious injuries including a shattered skull.

“I’m a very forgiving person, but I’m angry. He had a choice and he’s going to have to live with it for the rest of his life, yes, but I don’t get to live with Isaiah for the rest of mine. I held his hand as he took his last breaths,” Johnson said. She said Isaiah has since gone on to save multiple lives through organ donation, specifically his tissues.

Johnson says what’s important now is to focus on the way Isaiah lived.

“He could always make you smile, no matter what. Didn’t matter what kind of mood you were in, he always had something that could make you smile. Either cracking some weird joke or weird dance move. He was always doing something quirky,” Johnson said.

She added Isaiah was the friend everyone wanted to have and should be the friend and person we all now strive to be.

“It didn’t matter who you were, he would befriend you. He would be friends with anybody and everybody, and he took time out of his life to do that,” she said.

A ‘Meal Train’ has been organized for Isaiah’s family. To donate money or a meal, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.