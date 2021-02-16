Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Official charges have now been filed against a Jamestown man accused of kidnapping and raping a teenage girl last week.

23-year-old Samuel Mittleider is charged with felony gross sexual imposition, aggravated assault, felonious restraint and two counts of ingesting a controlled substance.

Court documents say on Feb. 11, a 15-year-old was walking near the Buffalo Motel when she was approached by Mittleider, who documents say is known to the victim. The victim told officers Mittleider took her by the hand and brought her to a room at the motel.

A group of people soon left the room, leaving the victim and Mittleider alone.

Documents say Mittleider took the victim to the bathroom and told the victim she was cute. The victim stated she told Mittleider to knock it off which made Mittleider angry. Documents say Mittleider then took the victim’s clothes off and ‘did what he wanted to her.’

The victim said she continued to tell Mittleider ‘no,’ and when she tried to get away from him, documents say Mittleider put his hands around the victim’s neck.

The victim said once the assault was over, she was crying and tried calling friends to come pick her up, but couldn’t get help. Documents say Mittleider sat in front of the door for close to an hour so the victim couldn’t leave.

Later that night, the victim told officers her boyfriend showed up to the motel to pick her up. However, documents say Mittleider had a gun and knife and would not allow the boyfriend in the room.

Mittleider was later located and arrested. In initial interviews with police, documents say Mittleider denied any sexual acts happened, but did admit to using meth and marijuana in the motel room prior to when the assault would have happened.

