House a complete loss after fire

By Michael Collett
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wadena County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A home is a total loss after a late-night fire in Lyons Township in Wadena County.

Around 11:20 P.M., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire, with the caller saying it was a house on fire.

When the deputy arrived he found there was a single-level home with the roof engulfed in flames, which quickly spread to other parts of the house.

The occupant was already out when the deputy arrived.

The occupant reported the fire started in an attic space near the wood stove pipe.

Both the Sebeka and Menahga Fire Departments responded and fought the fire in -23 degree temps.

The house is considered a complete loss.

