Fire crews respond to structure fire in Erskine

Polk County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A structure in Erskine appears to be a total loss after a fire.

Polk County Deputies responded to 21475 300th St SE for a reported structure fire.

When deputies arrived, they found a home on the property to be engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The State Fire Marshall was contacted and will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Assistance was provided by the Erskine Fire Department, Fosston Fire Department, McIntosh Fire Department, Mentor Fire Department, Oklee Fire Department, Winger Fire Department, Essentia Ambulance, and State Fire Marshall.

