City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People in Moorhead will be dealing with the side effects of a strained power system after the city implements rolling blackouts.

The city says the blackouts will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The blackouts will last about 30 minutes and will happen until further notice from the city.

Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has ordered the blackouts to try and conserve energy as much of the nation is dealing with freak weather.

SPP says if it doesn’t do blackouts across the network, it could lead to uncontrolled outages of greater magnitude. A check of the SPP website shows it has services in 14 states including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana to name a few.

