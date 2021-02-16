Advertisement

City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Power line photo credit Noah Boyer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People in Moorhead will be dealing with the side effects of a strained power system after the city implements rolling blackouts.

The city says the blackouts will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The blackouts will last about 30 minutes and will happen until further notice from the city.

Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has ordered the blackouts to try and conserve energy as much of the nation is dealing with freak weather.

SPP says if it doesn’t do blackouts across the network, it could lead to uncontrolled outages of greater magnitude. A check of the SPP website shows it has services in 14 states including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana to name a few.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Mother of man killed in weekend crash speaks out
car in house
Car crashes into house in Fargo
2 men arrested after shooting at Devils Lake strip club
barnesville fire
Fire badly damages storage building in Barnesville
Family searching for answers years after a loved one’s mysterious death

Latest News

Kaia Ann Hawk was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Bemidji Police searching for 13-year-old girl
Opening the grandstand stage at the 2021 Red River Valley Fair on Friday, July 9th will be...
RRVF announces another rock band for summer lineup
News - Reports of shots fired in South Moorhead
Reports of shots fired in South Moorhead
Man killed in Texas County crash
ND man killed in car-pedestrian crash