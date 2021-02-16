Bemidji Police searching for 13-year-old girl

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji, MN Police Department wants your help finding a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Kaia Ann Hawk was last seen at the Walmart in town on Saturday, Feb. 13 and police say it appears she left the area voluntarily.

She’s described as about 5′3″, 115 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black Nike shoes.

If you see her, call police at 218-333-9111.

