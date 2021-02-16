Advertisement

136 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 136 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,431 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 32 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.24 percent.

There are now 786 active cases in North Dakota, with 46 patients hospitalized.

