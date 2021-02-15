Advertisement

The COVID Mental Health Crisis In Youth

Appleton West High School, Prevent Suicide Fox Cities, and Catalpa Health providing mental...
By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Child Development and Mental Health Specialist, Dr. Jean Gullicks and David Waterman from Midwest Public Health Coalition address the mental health crisis that youth are facing after more than 12 months of dealing with COVID isolation and changes to education. They share some shocking statistics and stories of youth who didn’t survive the crisis.

David Waterman, Dr. Jean Gullicks 2/15 3:30

Mental Health issues facing our youth today during COVID

Posted by POVnow on Monday, February 15, 2021

