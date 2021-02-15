One hospitalized after snowmobile accident

Becker County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in Becker County, Minnesota.

It happened on Deadshot Bay (Curfman Lake) near Long Bridge.

57-year-old Valerie Lou Sevegney of Marquette, Michigan was riding her snowmobile near Long Bridge when she lost control of it while slowing down.

The snowmobile hit a fishing shelter causing Sevegney to be thrown from the sled.

She was taken to Essentia-St. Marys with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department, and Essentia-St. Mary’s EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Office on scene.

