One hospitalized after snowmobile accident

Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling
By Michael Collett
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Becker County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in Becker County, Minnesota.

It happened on Deadshot Bay (Curfman Lake) near Long Bridge.

57-year-old Valerie Lou Sevegney of Marquette, Michigan was riding her snowmobile near Long Bridge when she lost control of it while slowing down.

The snowmobile hit a fishing shelter causing Sevegney to be thrown from the sled.

She was taken to Essentia-St. Marys with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department, and Essentia-St. Mary’s EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Office on scene.

