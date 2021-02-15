New This Morning: Car crashes into house in North Fargo
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver could be facing criminal charges after a car smashed into a house in North Fargo. Police
got a call around ten last night to the 1100 block of 4th Ave. N. The driver of the vehicle suffered a leg injury and was taken to the
hospital for treatment. No one in the house was hurt. Police are forwarding a criminal report for reckless endangerment to the Cass
County States Attorney’s Office.
