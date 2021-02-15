Advertisement

New This Morning: Car crashes into house in North Fargo

car in house
car in house(KVLY)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver could be facing criminal charges after a car smashed into a house in North Fargo. Police

got a call around ten last night to the 1100 block of 4th Ave. N. The driver of the vehicle suffered a leg injury and was taken to the

hospital for treatment. No one in the house was hurt. Police are forwarding a criminal report for reckless endangerment to the Cass

County States Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not all evictions have stopped, here’s why
Not all evictions have stopped, here’s why
Family searching for answers years after a loved one’s mysterious death
Early morning fire at West Fargo home
Crash
Bad crash on Great Northern Drive leaves one dead and the other hospitalized
The Polar Fest Plunge event raised a total amount of $21,662.89 for the Boys & Girls Club of...
Josh Duhamel is Freezing for A Reason for youth of Detroit Lakes

Latest News

barnesville fire
Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville
Weather - Valley Today - February 15
Weather - Valley Today - February 15
News - Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville
News - Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville
News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 1