Jamestown man faces kidnapping & aggravated assault charges following a police investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On February 12, 2021, the Jamestown Police Department took an initial report of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred at 1530 6th Ave SW. The investigation into the incident revealed further information alleging aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and kidnapping. It was also alleged the suspect was armed with a handgun during this incident.

The Jamestown Police Department with assistance from the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducted a high-risk traffic stop on West Business Loop as part of this investigation. The four agencies were able to determine the whereabouts of the suspect and subsequently conducted a search of another residence where the suspect was identified and brought in for questioning.

23-year-old Samuel Mittleider of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Stutsman County Correctional Center on those alleged charges while awaiting a formal review by the Stutsman County State’s Attorney.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more charges are possible.

