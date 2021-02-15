Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are sorting thorough rubble to find the cause of an out-building fire in Barnesville early
this morning. The large shed was engulfed in flames around 2:30 a.m., and shortly after they arrived, the roof caved in. It’s located
in the 1700 block of 9th ave south east. Firefighters tell us it was a cold storage building for campers. Volunteer fire
departments from a couple of nearby communities were called out to help.
