Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are sorting thorough rubble to find the cause of an out-building fire in Barnesville early

this morning. The large shed was engulfed in flames around 2:30 a.m., and shortly after they arrived, the roof caved in. It’s located

in the 1700 block of 9th ave south east. Firefighters tell us it was a cold storage building for campers. Volunteer fire

departments from a couple of nearby communities were called out to help.

