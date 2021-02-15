Advertisement

Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are sorting thorough rubble to find the cause of an out-building fire in Barnesville early

this morning. The large shed was engulfed in flames around 2:30 a.m., and shortly after they arrived, the roof caved in. It’s located

in the 1700 block of 9th ave south east. Firefighters tell us it was a cold storage building for campers. Volunteer fire

departments from a couple of nearby communities were called out to help.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not all evictions have stopped, here’s why
Not all evictions have stopped, here’s why
Family searching for answers years after a loved one’s mysterious death
Early morning fire at West Fargo home
Crash
Bad crash on Great Northern Drive leaves one dead and the other hospitalized
The Polar Fest Plunge event raised a total amount of $21,662.89 for the Boys & Girls Club of...
Josh Duhamel is Freezing for A Reason for youth of Detroit Lakes

Latest News

Weather - Valley Today - February 15
Weather - Valley Today - February 15
News - Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville
News - Fire badly damages barn in Barnesville
News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 14
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 14