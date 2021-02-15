Advertisement

Family searching for answers years after a loved one’s mysterious death

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKELEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota family members are speaking out for the first time after a loved one’s mysterious death three years ago.

When Kara Blevins died, she was 27 weeks pregnant. Her body was found close to her home and police say she died of hypothermia.

“We don’t have answers,” sister Kena Blevins says. “We don’t know what happened.”

The questions surrounding Kara Blevins’ death weigh heavy on the minds of her family every day.

“I had so many scenarios in my head as far as what happened to her, but the 17 days were brutal,” Kena says.

Kara Blevins went missing on Feb. 2 2018.

“She texted my mom and said, ‘I’m ok, Mom. I love you and I’m going out to eat with Jenna,’” Kena says. “That was the last communication we had with her.”

Her body was found about two miles from her home in Akeley, Minnesota several days later.

“It was negative 20 below,” she says. “They said that she walked about two miles down a maintenance road and died of hypothermia.”

Investigators didn’t suspect foul play. Neither do family members, but to them, something doesn’t add up. Kara was a daughter, a sister and the mother of two beautiful little girls with a third one on the way.

“I got a chance to walk the whole distance and there is no way any pregnant woman could have walked that far in those conditions,” Kena says.

Three years later, Kena wonders if she’ll ever really know what happened to kara that night. She adds, she’ll never stop fighting.

“She was my best friend,” she says. “She was everything I needed.”

The fight doesn’t end with Kara. Kena is devoting her life to helping others, going back to school to get her degree in criminology.

“Her story is going to help other people and that is my main goal.”

She hopes to use her sister’s story to find justice for families going through the same thing. Kena Blevins will meet with the sheriff on the 24th of this month, hoping to find answers to what happened to her sister.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Bad crash on Great Northern Drive leaves one dead and the other hospitalized
Not all evictions have stopped, here’s why
Not all evictions have stopped, here’s why
The Polar Fest Plunge event raised a total amount of $21,662.89 for the Boys & Girls Club of...
Josh Duhamel is Freezing for A Reason for youth of Detroit Lakes
Local man racing in Iditarod, promoting suicide prevention awareness
Matthew Kuznia
A trail of stolen goods leads to a burglary arrest in Grand Forks

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 14
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 14
News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Feb 14 - Part 2
News - Exclusive: Family searching for answers after loved one's death
News - Exclusive: Family searching for answers after loved one's death
Snowmobiling
One hospitalized after snowmobile accident