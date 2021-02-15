Family searching for answers years after a loved one’s mysterious death

AKELEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota family members are speaking out for the first time after a loved one’s mysterious death three years ago.

When Kara Blevins died, she was 27 weeks pregnant. Her body was found close to her home and police say she died of hypothermia.

“We don’t have answers,” sister Kena Blevins says. “We don’t know what happened.”

The questions surrounding Kara Blevins’ death weigh heavy on the minds of her family every day.

“I had so many scenarios in my head as far as what happened to her, but the 17 days were brutal,” Kena says.

Kara Blevins went missing on Feb. 2 2018.

“She texted my mom and said, ‘I’m ok, Mom. I love you and I’m going out to eat with Jenna,’” Kena says. “That was the last communication we had with her.”

Her body was found about two miles from her home in Akeley, Minnesota several days later.

“It was negative 20 below,” she says. “They said that she walked about two miles down a maintenance road and died of hypothermia.”

Investigators didn’t suspect foul play. Neither do family members, but to them, something doesn’t add up. Kara was a daughter, a sister and the mother of two beautiful little girls with a third one on the way.

“I got a chance to walk the whole distance and there is no way any pregnant woman could have walked that far in those conditions,” Kena says.

Three years later, Kena wonders if she’ll ever really know what happened to kara that night. She adds, she’ll never stop fighting.

“She was my best friend,” she says. “She was everything I needed.”

The fight doesn’t end with Kara. Kena is devoting her life to helping others, going back to school to get her degree in criminology.

“Her story is going to help other people and that is my main goal.”

She hopes to use her sister’s story to find justice for families going through the same thing. Kena Blevins will meet with the sheriff on the 24th of this month, hoping to find answers to what happened to her sister.

