Chicken coop, camper, van destroyed in storage building fire

Barnesville fire
Barnesville fire(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

We have new information on a destructive fire that happened early Monday morning near Barnesville, MN..

The Clay County Sheriff says it appears the fire started in the area of the building where there was a chicken coop.

Sheriff Mark Empting says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Barnesville Police officer on routine patrol spotted the fire around 2:30 in the morning.

He says the chickens were killed and everything inside the building was destroyed.

The storage building also had a camper, van and other items inside it.

Volunteer fire departments from Pelican Rapids and Hawley were called out to help.

The sheriff says an ambulance crew was also called out to be on standby, since the extreme cold temperatures can be very hard on firefighters.

No one was hurt.

