Bison Soccer Pitches Shutout to Split With Roos

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State soccer team scored a goal in each half on Sunday, while the defense pitched a shutout in a 2-0 win over Kansas City at the Dacotah Field Bubble. NDSU improved to 4-1-2 all-time against the Roos.

NDSU improved to 1-1 on the year, while the Roos dropped to 1-2. The win improved NDSU to 10-4-2 all-time on Sunday’s under head coach Mike Regan. The Bison return to action on Friday, Feb. 19 against Western Illinois. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Dacotah Field Bubble.

Brookelyn Dew scored first for the Bison for the second time this year, with her sixth career goal coming in the 28th minute. Kelsey Kallio and Danielle Algera had the assist on the play, the first for Kallio and the fifth of Algera’s career. In the 83rd minute, Olivia Lovick scored for the second time this weekend, taking a pass from Jess Hanley, who recorded her first career assist.

Kallio led the Bison with three shots on goal, while Alicia Nead, Dew, Marian Taiwo and Lovick each had one. Aly Cole made her collegiate debut in the net, as the junior recorded three saves.

NDSU had a 13-11 advantage in shots.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.