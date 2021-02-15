Bison Outlast Oral Roberts in Five-Set Battle, 3-2

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State University volleyball team emerged victorious in a five-set battle with Oral Roberts on Sunday afternoon inside the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, 31-33, and 15-8 in favor of the Bison.

NDSU freshman outside hitter Ali Hinze registered 24 kills, tying the most by a Bison in a match since 2015.

The Bison raced out to a 10-3 lead in the opening set and ran away with it, 25-15. ORU responded to win the second set, 25-18, as NDSU hit just .094.

The third set saw NDSU claw back from a 14-7 deficit to tie it up at 20-20, ultimately winning the set 26-24.

The Golden Eagles claimed a grueling, marathon fourth set 33-31 to force a fifth. While NDSU trailed 3-1 early in the fifth set, a quick 5-0 run swung the momentum in its favor and the Bison led by at least two points the rest of the way.

Hinze (24 kills, 13 digs) and senior Alexis Bachmeier (11 kills, 19 digs) both recorded double-doubles for NDSU. Junior Maggie Steffen added a career-high 13 digs, and sophomore setter Kelley Johnson dished out a career-high 56 assists.

NDSU freshman libero Taylor Quan registered a season-high 18 digs.

The two teams will play again Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.