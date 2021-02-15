Advertisement

47 new Covid cases, no more death in North Dakota

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 47 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,431 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 4 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.63 percent.

There are now 767 active cases in North Dakota, with 42 patients hospitalized.

